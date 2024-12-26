ICAI Result 2024 Live Updates: CA Final, PQC November results likely today at icai.nic.in

ICAI Result 2024 Live Updates: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Final November exam result today, December 26, in the evening. The institute shared this information in a notification on its official website. According to an official statement, the November Post Qualification Course (PQC) exam result is also expected this evening....Read More

The results will be available for download on the official ICAI result portal, icai.nic.in and to access it, candidates need to use their registration numbers and roll numbers.

“The result of the Chartered Accountant Final Examinations held in November 2024 is likely to be declared on Thursday, the 26th December 2024 (Late evening) and the same can be accessed by candidates at the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number,” ICAI said.

ICAI conducted the Final course exam for group 1 on November 3, 5 and 7. The group 2 exam was held on November 9, 11 and 13.

The Post Qualification Course exam for International Taxation- Assessment was held on November 9 and 11. The Insurance and Risk Management exam was held on November 5, 7, 9 and 11.