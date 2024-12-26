ICAI CA November Final Result 2024 released at icai.nic.in, direct link to download and important details here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released the ICAI CA November Final Result 2024 on Thursday, December 26. Candidates who took the Final course examination in November 2024 can check and download the results from the official website at icai.nic.in. The result is also available at icai.org. ICAI CA Final Result 2024 Live Updates ICAI CA November Final Result 2024 released at icai.nic.in, direct link here

The institute has also released the post qualification courses result. The post qualification courses include- International Taxation Assessment Test and Insurance & Risk Management.

Notably, the final course examination for Group 1 was conducted on November 3, 5 and 7, and Group II was held on November 9, 11 and 13, 2024.

Likewise, the Chartered Accountants Post Qualification Course(s) examinations for International Taxation- Assessment Test was held on November 9 and 11, 2024 and Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical examination was held on November 5, 7, 9 and 11, 2024.

ICAI CA November Final Result 2024: How to check

To check the CA final or PQC final results 2024, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

Visit the the official website of ICAI at icai.nic.in. On the home page, click on the link to download the ICAI CA Final Result 2024 or ICAI CA Post Qualification Courses Result 2024. Enter your credentials to login and click on submit. The ICAI CA result will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of ICAI.