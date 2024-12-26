The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has declared ICAI CA November Final Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Final course examination in November 2024 can check the results through the official website of ICAI at icai.nic.in. ICAI CA Final Result 2024 Live Updates ICAI CA November Final Result 2024 declared at icai.nic.in, here’s how to check

All those candidates who have appeared for the Final course exam can check the results by following the steps given below.

ICAI CA November Final Result 2024: How to check

Visit the above mentioned websites to check the results.

Click on ICAI CA Final Result 2024 or ICAI CA Post Qualification Courses Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The final course examination for Group 1 was held on November 3, 5 and 7, and Group II was held on November 9, 11 and 13, 2024.

Along with the final course, post qualification courses result have also been announced. The post qualification courses include- International Taxation Assessment Test and Insurance & Risk Management. The result is available to candidates on the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

The Chartered Accountants Post Qualification Course(s) examinations for International Taxation- Assessment Test was conducted on November 9 and 11, 2024 and Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical examination was held on November 5, 7, 9 and 11, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICAI.