Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

ICAI CA November Final Result 2024 declared at icai.nic.in, here’s how to check

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 26, 2024 11:03 PM IST

ICAI CA November Final Result 2024 has been declared. The direct link to check is given here. 

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has declared ICAI CA November Final Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Final course examination in November 2024 can check the results through the official website of ICAI at icai.nic.in. ICAI CA Final Result 2024 Live Updates

ICAI CA November Final Result 2024 declared at icai.nic.in, here’s how to check
ICAI CA November Final Result 2024 declared at icai.nic.in, here’s how to check

All those candidates who have appeared for the Final course exam can check the results by following the steps given below.

Direct link to check ICAI CA November Final Result 2024 

ICAI CA November Final Result 2024: How to check

  • Visit the above mentioned websites to check the results.
  • Click on ICAI CA Final Result 2024 or ICAI CA Post Qualification Courses Result 2024 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The final course examination for Group 1 was held on November 3, 5 and 7, and Group II was held on November 9, 11 and 13, 2024.

Along with the final course, post qualification courses result have also been announced. The post qualification courses include- International Taxation Assessment Test and Insurance & Risk Management. The result is available to candidates on the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

The Chartered Accountants Post Qualification Course(s) examinations for International Taxation- Assessment Test was conducted on November 9 and 11, 2024 and Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical examination was held on November 5, 7, 9 and 11, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICAI.

Get latest news on...
See more
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On