Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1267 Managers & other posts at bankofbaroda.in, direct link here

Bank of Baroda has invited applications for Specialist Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1267 Managers and other posts in the organization. Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1267 posts, link here (Mint Photo)

The registration process begins on December 28 and will end on January 17, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Department - Rural & Agri Banking: 200 posts

Department - Retail Liabilities: 450 posts

Department - MSME Banking: 341 posts

Department - Information Security: 9 posts

Department - Facility Management: 22 posts

Department - Corporate & Institutional Credit: 30 posts

Department – Finance: 13 posts

Department - Information Technology: 177 posts

Department - Enterprise Data Management Office: 25 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process may comprises online test, psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process followed by Group Discussion and/or Interview of candidates, qualifying in the online test. The online test will comprise of 150 questions and the total marks is 225. The exam duration is for 150 minutes. The online test except the Test of English Language will be available bilingually, i.e. English and Hindi.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to for General, EWS & OBC category will have to pay Rs.600/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, PWD & Women candidates will have to pay ₹100/- as application fee. The candidate is required to pay the non-refundable application fee/Intimation charges irrespective of whether online test is conducted or not and even if the candidate is shortlisted or not for the interview.