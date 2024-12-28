Menu Explore
Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1267 Managers & other posts at bankofbaroda.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Dec 28, 2024 10:10 AM IST

Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2024 registration begins for 1267 posts. The direct link to apply is given here. 

Bank of Baroda has invited applications for Specialist Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1267 Managers and other posts in the organization.

Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1267 posts, link here (Mint Photo)
Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1267 posts, link here (Mint Photo)

The registration process begins on December 28 and will end on January 17, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Department - Rural & Agri Banking: 200 posts
  • Department - Retail Liabilities: 450 posts
  • Department - MSME Banking: 341 posts
  • Department - Information Security: 9 posts
  • Department - Facility Management: 22 posts
  • Department - Corporate & Institutional Credit: 30 posts
  • Department – Finance: 13 posts
  • Department - Information Technology: 177 posts
  • Department - Enterprise Data Management Office: 25 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process may comprises online test, psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process followed by Group Discussion and/or Interview of candidates, qualifying in the online test. The online test will comprise of 150 questions and the total marks is 225. The exam duration is for 150 minutes. The online test except the Test of English Language will be available bilingually, i.e. English and Hindi.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to for General, EWS & OBC category will have to pay Rs.600/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, PWD & Women candidates will have to pay 100/- as application fee. The candidate is required to pay the non-refundable application fee/Intimation charges irrespective of whether online test is conducted or not and even if the candidate is shortlisted or not for the interview.

Detailed Notification Here

Direct link to apply here

