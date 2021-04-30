ATMA Result 2021 date released, check official notice on atmaaims.com

Association of Indian Management Schools, AIMS has released ATMA Result 2021 date. The result of the AIMS Test for Management Admissions will be announced on May 4, 2021, in the evening. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result on the official site of AIMS on atmaaims.com.

Earlier the result was scheduled to release on April 30, 2021, which was postponed. The examination was conducted on April 25, 2021, as an AI and live human-proctored home-based online test.

ATMA Result 2021: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result by following these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of AIMS on atmaaims.com.

• Click on ATMA Result 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

AIMS Test for Management School, ATMA is a national-level entrance exam conducted to select eligible candidates for various postgraduate and diploma courses. ATMA Exam for MBA is held more than once in a year to select candidates for various courses such as MBA, MCA, PGDM, etc offered by various government and private universities.

