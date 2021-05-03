ATMA Result 2021 declared at atmaaims.com, here's how to check

Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has announced ATMA exam 2021 results. Candidates who had appeared in the ATMA examination can check their result on the official website of AIMS on atmaaims.com.

In an important update issued on the AIMS website, the association said that candidates can print the results of ATMA exam 2021 using PID and password through candidates login.

The ATMA examination was held on April 25. The exam was conducted as an AI and live human-proctored home-based online test.

Here is the direct link to go to candidate's login to check ATMA 2021 results.

Earlier the ATMA result was scheduled to release on April 30, 2021, but was postponed.

ATMA Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of AIMS on atmaaims.com.

• Go to candidate login.

* Select exam date

• Enter the login details and click on log in.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

AIMS Test for Management School, ATMA is a national-level entrance exam conducted to select eligible candidates for various PG and diploma courses. ATMA Exam for MBA is held more than once in a year to select candidates for various courses such as MBA, MCA, PGDM, etc offered by various govt and pvt universities.