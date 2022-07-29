ATMA result 2022 released at atmaaims.com, here's the link to check result
Published on Jul 29, 2022 04:51 PM IST
ATMA result 2022 for exam held in July released at atmaaims.com. Check result using your PID, and password.
The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has released the ATMA results today, July 29 at 5.00 PM. Candidates can download their results from the official website atmaaims.com. Candidates can check their result by entering exam, PID, and password.
The ATMA July session online test was conducted on July 24 from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.
Here's the direct link to check the ATMA result 2022
ATMA result 2022: How to check
Step 1. Visit ATMA website atmaaims.com
Step2. Click on ATMA July 2022 result link
Step 3. Key in your login details and submit
Step 4.Check and download the result
Step 5. Take a printout for future reference
Topics