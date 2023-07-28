ATMA result 2023 releasing today at atmaaims.com, know how to check

The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) will release the result of the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) July 2023 for the academic year 2023-24. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at atmaaims.com.

The ATMA examination was conducted on July 23 from 2 pm to 5 pm.

ATMA July 2023 result: Know how to check

To check the ATMA July 2023 results candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the ATMA website at www.atmaaims.com

On the homepage, click on the ATMA results 2023

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the result

Take a printout for future reference

AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) is the eligibility test for MBA and MMS courses also in addition to PGDM courses in the state of Maharashtra for the academic year 2023 and 2024.

