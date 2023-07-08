Bihar Board ITHSLL Result 2023 out at secondary.biharboardonline.com, direct link here

Bihar School Examination Board has released Bihar Board ITHSLL Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Industrial Training Higher Secondary Level Language (Hindi and English) Exam can check the results through the official site of BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Bihar Board ITHSLL Result 2023: How to check

Bihar Board ITHSLL Result 2023 out, direct link here

To check the result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Click on Bihar Board ITHSLL Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process was started on January 26 and ended on February 3, 2023. The correction window was opened on February 6 and closed on February 13, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSEB.

