Bihar Board ITHSLL Result 2023 released, know how to check at secondary.biharboardonline

Bihar Board ITHSLL Result 2023 released, know how to check at secondary.biharboardonline

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 08, 2023 01:16 PM IST

Bihar School Examination Board releases 2023 results for Industrial Training Higher Secondary Level Language (Hindi & English) Exam.

Bihar school examination board has released the Industrial Training Higher Secondary Level Language (Hindi & English) Exam, 2023 results. Candidates who have appeared for the Bihar Board ITHSLL examination can download the results from the official website of BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Bihar Board ITHSLL Result 2023 released

Direct link to check Industrial Training Higher Secondary Level Language (Hindi & English) Exam - 2023 results

Bihar Board ITHSLL Result 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com

On the homepage, click on the “View/Print web copy of Result Card [ Industrial Training Higher Secondary Level Language (Hindi & English) Exam, 2023 ]”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your roll number, roll code and date of birth

Your results will be displayed on the screen

Download and take print for future reference.

