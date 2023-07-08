Bihar Board ITHSLL Result 2023 released, know how to check at secondary.biharboardonline
Bihar School Examination Board releases 2023 results for Industrial Training Higher Secondary Level Language (Hindi & English) Exam.
Bihar school examination board has released the Industrial Training Higher Secondary Level Language (Hindi & English) Exam, 2023 results. Candidates who have appeared for the Bihar Board ITHSLL examination can download the results from the official website of BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com.
Direct link to check Industrial Training Higher Secondary Level Language (Hindi & English) Exam - 2023 results
Bihar Board ITHSLL Result 2023: Know how to check
Visit the official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com
On the homepage, click on the “View/Print web copy of Result Card [ Industrial Training Higher Secondary Level Language (Hindi & English) Exam, 2023 ]”
A new page will be displayed on the screen
Key in your roll number, roll code and date of birth
Your results will be displayed on the screen
Download and take print for future reference.