The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the results of the Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education Exam 2019 for first-year on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the Bihar D.El.Ed exam 2019 can check their results online at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

The board had conducted the Bihar D.El.Ed exam 2019 for first-year students of 2019-21 session from December 2 to 9, 2020.

Direct link to check Bihar D.El.Ed result 2019 for first year

How to check Bihar D.El.Ed result 2019 for first year:

Visit the official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com

On the homepage, click on the Result tab

Click on the link that reads, "Result of first year session: 2019-21 Exam, 2020"

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The Bihar D.El.Ed result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.