Bihar OFSS 11th second merit List 2022 released at ofssbihar.in, link here

Published on Sep 02, 2022 02:57 PM IST

BSEB has announced the OFSS second merit list for Class 11.

Bihar OFSS 11th second merit List 2022 released at ofssbihar.in, link here(HT File)
ByHT Education Desk

Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB has announced the OFSS second merit list for Class 11. Candidates can download the Bihar OFSS class 11 second merit list on the official website at ofssbihar.in.

Here's the direct link to check the Bihar OFSS 11th second merit list.

To check the Bihar Board Intermediate Second selection list follow the steps given below:

Bihar Board OFSS Inter Admissions 2022: Steps To Check Merit List

Visit the official website at ofssbihar.in

On the homepage, click on the OFSS intermediate list

Key in your log in details

OFSS 11th merit list will appear on the screen

Download, and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates can check more details on the official website at ofssbihar.in.

