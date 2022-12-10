Bihar Police fire service final result released at csbc.bih.nic.in

Central Selection Board of Constable, CSBC has released final result for the post of fireman in Bihar Police/ Bihar Fire Service.Candidates can check their result on the official website at www.csbc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 11,901 candidates have qualified the Physical Efficiency Test. Physical Efficiency Test (PET) was conducted at Shaheed Rajendra Prasad Singh Government High School (Patna High School), Gardanibagh, Patna-800002, from November 8 to November 18, 2022. A total of 9412 candidates appeared for the examination.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a 2,380 vacancies.

Bihar Police Fireman Result 2022: How to download

Visit the official website at csbc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Bihar Fire Service tab

Next, click on the “Results: Finally selected candidates for the post of Firemen in Bihar Police/Bihar Fire Services. (Advt. No. 01/2021)”

The result pdf will appear on the screen

Download the list and keep a copy for future need.

Candidates can check the detailed result below: