Bihar STET 2025 result declared, here's direct link and how to check
BSEB has announced STET 2025 results. Out of 4,42,214 candidates, 2,56,301 qualified, achieving a 57.96% pass rate. Results can be checked soon at bsebstet.org.
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Monday, January 5, 2026, declared the results of the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download their results from the official website bsebstet.org, using their user ID and password. The result will be uploaded on the website soon.
According to the official press note issued by BSEB, a total of 4,42,214 candidates appeared for STET 2025 across both papers. Of these, 2,56,301 candidates have qualified, taking the overall pass percentage to 57.96%.
Paper-wise performance
STET Paper 1, conducted for eligibility to teach Classes 9 and 10, saw the participation of 2,46,415 candidates, including 1,07,229 women and 1,39,186 men. Out of these, 1,54,145 candidates qualified, recording a pass percentage of 62.56%.
STET Paper 2, meant for candidates aspiring to teach Classes 11 and 12, was taken by 1,95,799 candidates, including 71,178 women and 1,24,621 men. In this paper, 1,02,156 candidates qualified, with a pass percentage of 52.17%
Exam mode, pattern and marking scheme
The STET 2025 examination was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode between October 14 and November 16, 2025. The test consisted entirely of multiple-choice questions, with one mark awarded for each correct answer. There was no negative marking for incorrect responses.
Each paper carried 150 questions for 150 marks, of which 100 marks were allotted to subject-specific content, while 50 marks were based on teaching methodology and other competencies, as per the official notification
Paper 1 was conducted across 16 subjects, while Paper 2 covered 29 subjects.
Qualifying marks
The minimum qualifying marks for STET 2025 were fixed in line with earlier government guidelines. Candidates from the General category were required to score 50% marks, while those from Backward Classes needed 45.5%, and Extremely Backward Classes had a qualifying threshold of 42.5%. For candidates belonging to SC, ST, women and PwD categories, the minimum qualifying marks were 40%.
Exam centres and application timeline
The examination was conducted across 23 exam centres located in nine districts of Bihar, including Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Munger, Saharsa, Bhojpur and Purnea. The online application process for STET 2025 was open from September 19 to October 5, 2025.
Certificate issuance
BSEB has confirmed that eligibility certificates will be issued to all candidates who have qualified in Paper 1 and Paper 2 of STET 2025. These certificates are mandatory for candidates seeking appointment as secondary or senior secondary teachers in Bihar.
How to check Bihar STET 2025 result
Visit the official website: bsebstet.org
Click on the STET 2025 result link available on the homepage
Enter your User ID and password in the login window
Submit the details to view your result
Download and save the result for future reference
