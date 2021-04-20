Bihar Vidhan Parishad Prelims Result 2019 for various posts declared, check here

Bihar Vidhan Parishad has declared preliminary results for various posts on April 20, 2021. The result for the preliminary exam for the Assistant CBT examination, MS Office Word Processing Examination, Translator (English/ Hindi), Assistant (Urdu Publication) is available on the official site of Bihar Vidhan Parishad on biharvidhanparishad.gov.in.

Bihar Vidhan Parishad Assistant CBT Exam was conducted on 18 October 2019 and 19 October 2019. A total of 3325 candidates have qualified the examination. To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check result here

How to check

• Visit the official site of Bihar Vidhan Parishad on biharvidhanparishad.gov.in.

• Click on Bihar Vidhan Parishad Prelims Result 2019 for various posts link available on the home page.

• A new page PDF file will open where candidates can check their result.

• Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who have qualified the prelims examination will have to appear for typing test in hindi and English and MS Office Word Processing Test. Those candidates who will qualify the skill test will have to appear for the main examination. The details of the skill test followed by the main examination will be disclosed by the Parishad soon.