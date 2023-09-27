BPSC 32nd Bihar Judicial Services prelims result out, 1675 qualify, direct link

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced results of the 32nd Bihar Judicial Services Preliminary examination. Roll numbers of qualified candidates are now available on the commission's website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 17819 candidates appeared for the examination and of them, 1675 have been provisionally selected for the interview round, the commission has informed.

The written exam was held on June 4 in Patna.

To check your result, follow the steps given below:

Go to bpsc.bih.nic.in. Open the 32nd Judicial Services result link displayed on home page. The result PDF will open. Look for your roll number.

Recently, the number of vacancies of the exam for SC candidates was revised. It now stands at 28. Previously, it was 29.

This was done following a Patna High Court order and directions from the state government.

With this, the total number of vacancies to be filled through this recruitment drive is 154.

BPSC issued provisional answer keys of the 32nd Bihar Judicial Service examination on July 13 and again on September 5. The final answer key was issued in August.

