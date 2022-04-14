Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
exam results

BPSC 66th Mains Result declared, here’s direct link to check

BPSC 66th Mains Result has been declared. Candidates can check their result through the direct link given below. 
BPSC 66th Mains Result declared, here’s direct link to check(Screengrab)
Published on Apr 14, 2022 08:35 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Bihar Public Service Commission has declared BPSC 66th Mains Result. Candidates who have appeared for 66th mains examination can check the result through the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in. 

The main examination was conducted on July 29, 30 and 31, 2022 in Patna district. A total of 1828 candidates have qualified the main examination. Candidates who have appeared for the mains examination can check the result through these simple steps given below. 

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to check BPSC 66th Mains Result&lt;/strong&gt;

BPSC 66th Mains Result: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  • Click on BPSC 66th Mains Result link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their result.
  • Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 689 posts in the organization. The application process was started on September 28, 2020 and ended on October 28, 2020. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BPSC. 

Topics
bpsc.bih.nic.in bpsc exam result.
