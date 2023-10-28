Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BPSC 67th Final Result 2023 declared at bpsc.bih.nic.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 28, 2023 03:54 PM IST

BPSC 67th Final Result 2023 has been declared. The direct link is given here.

Bihar Public Service Commission has declared BPSC 67th Final Result 2023 on October 28, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for preliminary, mains and interview round can check the result through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 67th Final Result 2023 declared at bpsc.bih.nic.in, direct link here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Out of the total 2104 candidates 2075 candidates had appeared for interview round which was conducted from October 9 to October 20, 2023.

The overall cut off this year for final exam is 553 for UR and EWS, 535 for UR and EWS (Female). All those candidates who have appeared for the interview round can check the result by following the steps given below.

Direct link to check BPSC 67th Final Result 2023

BPSC 67th Final Result 2023: How to check

  • Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  • Click on BPSC 67th Final Result 2023 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the roll numbers and names.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

BPSC CCE Mains result was declared on September 14. The exam was held in Patna on December 30, 31, 2022 and January 7, 2023. BPSC 67th CCE is being held to fill up a total of 1,052 vacancies. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.

