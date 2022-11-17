BPSC 67th Prelims Result 2022 out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, final answer key released

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the result of the 67th Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination on Thursday, November 17. The result is available on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

For the Combined Competitive Examination in Bihar this year, more than 6 lakh students registered. According to BPSC , 3,20,656 lakh applicants showed up for the re-examination that was held on September 30. A total of 11,607 candidates have cleared the prelims examination.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BPSC 67th prelims result: How to check

Visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on the BPSC 67th CCE Prelims result link.

Check and take print out.

BPSC has also released the final answer key for the exam. Candidates cam check the final answer key by clicking here.