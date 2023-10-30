BPSC 69th Integrated CCE Prelims result awaited at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC 69th CCE: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) recently released the final answer key of the 69th Integrated Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination (BPSC 69th Integrated CCE 2023). Results of the entrance test is expected to be announced next on the website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 69th Integrated CCE Prelims result expected soon on bpsc.bih.nic.in (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BPSC conducted the 69th Integrated CCE Prelims on October 30 at various examination centres of the state.

The examination held conducted in a single shift – from 12 pm to 2 pm at all districts across the state.

The provisional answer key of the exam was issued on October 6 and the objection window closed on October 11. The final answer key went live on October 28.

The exam paper had objective-type questions and ⅓ rd of the total marks allotted to a question will be deducted if the answer is incorrect.

As per the most recent information, the exam is being held for a total of 475 vacancies.

When announced, candidates can check BPSC 69th Integrated CCE result by following these steps:

Go to bpsc.bih.nic.in. Open the result notification link. Download the PDF and check your result.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BPSC is also likely to publish individual scorecards of the examination. This will be available through candidate login on onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.