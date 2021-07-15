Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / BPSC assistant engineer final result and answer key released at bpsc.bih.nic.in
exam results

BPSC assistant engineer final result and answer key released at bpsc.bih.nic.in

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the final results and released the answer keys of assistant engineer (Civil) Competitive Examination on its official website.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 15, 2021 03:26 PM IST
BPSC Assistant Engineer Final Result out. (HT File(HT file)

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the final results and released the answer keys of assistant engineer (Civil) Competitive Examination on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the BPSC AE Exam 2021 can check their results online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The commission conducted the written examination for the post of assistant engineer from March 27 to 31, 2019. A total of 9,264 candidates appeared for the examination, out of which, 3,107 candidates qualified in the written examination.

The commission conducted the interview of 3,107 candidates qualified in the written examination for the post of assistant engineer from February 22 to April 19, 2019 and from June 25, 2019 to June 27, 2019.

How to check BPSC AE main results 2021

Visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Final Results: Assistant Engineer, Civil Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 02/2017)

The BPSC AE final results 2021 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Scroll down and check your results

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bpsc result bihar bpsc bpsc engineers recruitment
TRENDING NEWS

Isro trends on Twitter as space agency tests engine for Gaganyaan mission

Mama koala cuddling her sleeping baby makes for a delightful watch

‘Some light reading with lil X’: Elon Musk posts pic of son X AE A-XI

‘Dinosaur’ gets vaccinated in Malaysia, video will crack you up
TRENDING TOPICS
Maharashtra SSC result
PM Modi
Malik movie review
Rishabh Pant
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Zika cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP