BPSC assistant engineer final result and answer key released at bpsc.bih.nic.in

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the final results and released the answer keys of assistant engineer (Civil) Competitive Examination on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the BPSC AE Exam 2021 can check their results online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The commission conducted the written examination for the post of assistant engineer from March 27 to 31, 2019. A total of 9,264 candidates appeared for the examination, out of which, 3,107 candidates qualified in the written examination.

The commission conducted the interview of 3,107 candidates qualified in the written examination for the post of assistant engineer from February 22 to April 19, 2019 and from June 25, 2019 to June 27, 2019.

How to check BPSC AE main results 2021

Visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Final Results: Assistant Engineer, Civil Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 02/2017)

The BPSC AE final results 2021 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Scroll down and check your results

Download the results and take its print out for future use.