BPSC Bihar judicial services final results declared at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Bihar judicial service final results: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the final result for the 31st Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Examination.

Interested candidates who appeared for the written examination and interview round can now check their result at the commission’s official website bpsc.bih.nic.in

693 candidates were declared qualified in the 31st Bihar judicial service examination for the interview round, out of which 688 appeared for the same.

After the interview round, a merit list was prepared based on the combined scores of the written exam and interview. 408 candidates appeared on the merit list.

Now, a final merit list has been prepared by the commission.

Against 221 vacancies, 214 candidates have finally been selected by the commission.

Cut-off marks have also been released by the commission. The marksheets of the candidates who appeared in the written examination will be published on the commission's website under the marksheet column.

Candidates will be able to check the marksheet by keying in their registration number and date of birth.

Here’s how to check

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in

Click on the final result link for the 31st judicial service examination

The result PDF will appear on your screen

Check the list for your name

Save and download for future purposes