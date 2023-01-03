BPSC Headmaster Recruitment: Written exam result likely today on bpsc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is expected to announce results of the Headmaster recruitment examination 2022 today. Once declared, candidates can check it on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

As per the examination calendar of BPSC, Headmaster results will be declared on January 3. However, no recent notification has been published in this regard.

These are the steps to check BPSC Headmaster result:

Go to the BPSC website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

On the home page, open the link to view Headmaster recruitment exam results.

Download the PDF document and view result using roll number.

BPSC conducted the Headmaster recruitment exam on December 22, 2022 at 13 district headquarters of the state.

The exam was for 150 objective type questions of which 75 questions were on general studies, for a total of 75 marks. The other seventy five questions were from D.El.Ed subjects.

The exam was taken on OMR sheets and 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer, as informed by BPSC.