Education / Exam Results / BPSSC Bihar Police SI final result 2021 declared, check list
exam results

BPSSC Bihar Police SI final result 2021 declared, check list

BPSSC Bihar Police SI result: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the final selection list (result) for the exam to recruit Sub-Inspector (SI), Sergeant, Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct Recruitment) in Bihar Police.
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 02:17 PM IST
BPSSC Bihar Police SI result

Candidates who have appeared for the Physical Efficiency Test can check the result on the official website of BPSSC .

The Physical Efficiency Test was conducted between March 22 to April 12.

The selection of candidates was based on the set principles of Merit-cum-Choice-cum-Suitability and was allotted a post according to Reservation Category & availability of Vacancy.

Direct link to check the result http://bpssc.bih.nic.in/Notices/Notice-01-17-06-2021.pdf

Candidates can also check the BPSSC final result through the official website of BPSSC.

BPSSC SI, Sergeant, ASJ final results: Here is how to check

Visit the official website of BPSSC at http://bpssc.bih.nic.in/

On the homepage click on the (Advt. No. 01/2019)

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check your result and keep the hard copy of the same for future use.

Topics
bihar police si recruitment bihar police result bpssc bpssc recruitment
