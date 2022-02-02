BPSSC Bihar Police SI Result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check

Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission, BPSSC has declared Bihar Police SI Result 2021. Candidates who have appeared for preliminary examination can check the result through the official site of BPSSC on bpssc.bih.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A total of 223735 candidates in the first shift and 226143 candidates in the second shift had appeared for the prelims examination on December 26, 2021, which was conducted in two shifts. A total of 265681 candidates have qualified the examination and a total of 167590 candidates have failed in the examination.

<strong>Direct link to check result here&nbsp;</strong>

BPSSC Bihar Police SI Result 2021: How to check

To check the result candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of BPSSC on bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Click on Bihar Police SI Result 2021 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.

Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The cut off marks for male candidates is 123 and for female candidates is 96.8.

The registration process was started on August 16 and ended on September 24, 2020. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BPSSC.