BPSSC Forest range officer result 2021 declared, check here

BPSSC Forest range officer result 2021: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) on Friday declared the results of the forest range officer recruitment exam on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the BPSSC Forest range officer recruitment exam can check their results online at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

This year, a total of 18551 candidates appeared in the examination, out of which, 17613 passed the paper-1 Hindi exam and 17613 passed the paper-2 GS exam.

The commission had conducted the BPSSC Forest range officer recruitment exam on January 17, 2021.

BPSSC Forest range officer result 2021:

How to check BPSSC Forest range officer result 2021:

Visit the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Results: Result of Written Examination for the post of Range Officers of Forest in Environment, Forest & Climate Change Dept., Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 02/2020)"

The BPSSC Forest range officer result 2021 in a pdf format will appear on the display screen

Scroll down and search for your roll number

Download the result and take its printout for future use.