Home / Education / Exam Results / BPSSC Forest range officer result 2021 declared, check here
exam results

BPSSC Forest range officer result 2021 declared, check here

BPSSC Forest range officer result 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the BPSSC Forest range officer recruitment exam can check their results online at bpssc.bih.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:45 PM IST
BPSSC Forest range officer result 2021.(Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

BPSSC Forest range officer result 2021: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) on Friday declared the results of the forest range officer recruitment exam on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the BPSSC Forest range officer recruitment exam can check their results online at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

This year, a total of 18551 candidates appeared in the examination, out of which, 17613 passed the paper-1 Hindi exam and 17613 passed the paper-2 GS exam.

The commission had conducted the BPSSC Forest range officer recruitment exam on January 17, 2021.

BPSSC Forest range officer result 2021:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

TISSNET result 2021 to be declared today, here's how to check

SEBI Grade A Phase 2 main results 2021 declared, here's direct link to check

TISSNET result 2021 to be declared tomorrow at tiss.edu, here's how to check

BSSC Stenographer Skill Test result 2021 declared, check here

How to check BPSSC Forest range officer result 2021:

Visit the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Results: Result of Written Examination for the post of Range Officers of Forest in Environment, Forest & Climate Change Dept., Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 02/2020)"

The BPSSC Forest range officer result 2021 in a pdf format will appear on the display screen

Scroll down and search for your roll number

Download the result and take its printout for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bpssc recruitment bpssc
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP