BPSSC SI Main Result 2020 declared, over 15K qualify

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has declared the sub-inspector mains result 2019 on its official website.
By Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 06:20 PM IST
Decision to suspend the officers was taken on the basis of an investigation into implementation of prohibition by the Bihar police.(HT Photo/Representative use)

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has declared the sub-inspector mains result 2019 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the BPSSC SI Mains result can check their results online at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

According to the official notice, a total of 15231 candidates have cleared the exam out of which 9924 are male and 5307 are female candidates.

A total of 47987 candidates have taken the exam that was conducted on November 29.

Qualified candidates will appear for Physical Endurance Test (PET) that is tentatively scheduled for the month of March- April 2021.

