BSE Odisha 10th result 2022 out for summative assessment-1 at bseodisha.ac.in

Published on Jan 18, 2023 06:17 PM IST

BSE Odisha has declared the Class 10 result for summative assessment-1 today, January 18, 2023.

ByHT Education Desk

Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has declared the Class 10 result for summative assessment-1 today, January 18, 2023. Candidates can check the result on the official website at bseodisha.ac.in. Students can download the BSE Odisha class 10th summative assessment result through their school code and password.

Here's the direct link to check the BSE Odisha Summative assessment marks

BSE Odisha 10th result 2022: Know how to check

Visit the official website at bseodisha.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the latest updates section

Next, click on the "2023-01-18 DOWNLOAD TR CLASS-X, SUMMATIVE ASSESSMENT – I, 2022-23"

key in your login credentials

Your BSE Odisha Summative assessment result will be displayed on the screen

Check and take the printout for future reference.

