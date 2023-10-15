BSEB Bihar DElEd Result 2023 Live: Check Latest updates on DElEd results

BSEB Bihar DElEd 2023 Result Live Updates: Bihar School Examination Board will announce results of the DElEd entrance examination on its official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com. An official confirmation on the result date and time is awaited. When available, the direct link to check results and other details will be shared here.

The BSEB Bihar DElEd entrance examination was conducted from June 5 to June 15, 2023 across the state at various exam centres.

After the result is announced, the counselling cum admission process will begin. The detailed schedule is likely to be announced along with results.

Follow this live blog for DElEd result link, cut-off, admission dates and all other relevant information.