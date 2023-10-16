BSEB announces Bihar DElEd entrance test result, 84.11% students pass

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced results of the joint Diploma in Elementary Education entrance exam (Bihar DElEd joint entrance exam 2023). Candidates who have appeared in the exam can now go to secondary.biharboardonline.com and check it. BSEB Bihar DElEd result 2023 live updates. BSEB announces Bihar DElEd entrance test result (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

This year, a total of 1,39,141 candidates appeared in the exam and of whom 1,17,037 or 84.11 per cent candidates have cleared the exam.

Next, qualified candidates will have to apply for admission to DElEd institutes using score cards and other required documents online, details of which will be shared later, the board said.

The entrance examination was conducted from June 5 to June 15, 2023 at test centres across Bihar.

Direct link to check Bihar DElEd result 2023

These are the steps to follow:

Go to secondary.biharboardonline.com. Open “View/Print Score Card : D.EL.Ed. Joint Entrance Test 2023” under “Important Links” Enter your application number and date of birth. Check your result.

