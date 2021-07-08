Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BSEH Haryana class 10th result for open schools: Know how to check

The BSEH Haryana class 10 result for open schools in the state will be available on the official website of the bseh.org.in.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 08, 2021 05:24 PM IST
BSEH Haryana 10th result for open schools: Know how to check(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) has declared the Class 10th result for open school students as per reports. This year the Board has achieved 100% result in Class 10 result in its open schools. The BSEH open school class 10th result will be available on the official website, bseh.org.in.

As per reports close to 20,000 open school students have received the class 10th result out of which around 14,000 are boys and 6,000 are girls.

BSEH Haryana class 10th result: Know how to check

Go to the official website, bseh.org.in

Click on the result link

Enter the roll number

Submit the details

Take a printout of the BSEH class 10th result copy

"Score at least 33% marks in five compulsory subjects Hindi, English, Math, Social Science and Science & Technology. Sixth subject i.e. elective subjects non compulsory (Sanskrit/ Punjabi/ Urdu/ Home Science/ Physical Education/ Computer Science)," the Board has said about the pass mark criteria.

In the Haryana class 10 open school board exam the compulsory papers are Hindi, English, Mathematics, Social Science, Science and Technology and the optional papers are any one from: Punjabi, Sanskrit, Home Science, Urdu, Physical Education, Computer Science.

