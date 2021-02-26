BSSC Mains Inter Level result 2014 declared, check list of qualified candidates

BSSC Mains Inter Level result 2014: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission on Thursday, February 25, 2021, declared the result of the 1st inter-level competitive main exam on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the main examination can check their results online at bssc.bih.nic.in. A total of 52, 784 candidates have qualified the BSSC main exam 2014.

The commission had conducted the main examination on December 25, 2020, to fill 12,041 vacancies of LDC, Clerk, Stenographer, forest guard, and various other posts.

BSSC Mains Inter Level result 2014:

How to check BSSC Mains Inter Level Result 2014:

Visit the official website at bssc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the "Notice Board" tab

Click on the link that reads, "Click here to view List of candidates Qualified in 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive(Mains) Exam-2014(Adv. No.06060114)"

The BSSC Mains Inter Level Result 2014 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Scroll down and check your result

Download the result and take its print out for future use.