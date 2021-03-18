BSSC Stenographer Skill Test result 2021 declared, check here

BSSC Stenographer Skill Test result 2021: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) on Wednesday declared the results of the BSSC Stenographer Skill Test on the official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the BSSC Stenographer Skill Test can check the list of candidates Qualified/Disqualified online at bssc.bih.nic.in.

As many as 183 candidates have qualified for the BSSC Stenographer counselling process.

BSSC Stenographer Skill Test result 2021:

How to check BSSC Stenographer Skill Test result 2021:

Visit the official website at bssc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, go to the 'Notice board' section and click on the link that reads, "Click here to view List of candidates Qualified/Disqualified in Stenographer(Skill Test)(Adv. No.20010116)"

The BSSC Stenographer Skill Test result 2021 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Scroll down and search for your result

Download the result and take its printout for future use.