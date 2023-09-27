BSTC Rajasthan pre-DElEd Result 2023 Live Updates: DElEd entrance result awaited on panjiyakpredeled.in
- BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2023 Live Updates: Candidates can check their results after the official announcement on panjiyakpredeled.in.
BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2023 Live Updates: Office of the Coordinator, Rajasthan will announce BSTC pre-DElEd exam result 2023 on the official website, panjiyakpredeled.in. An official confirmation on the result date or time is awaited.
When declared, candidates can go to the official website and check it using their login credentials. The direct link will be provided here as well.
The DElEd entrance test was conducted on August 28, in a single shift from 2 pm. The exam had 200 multiple-choice questions and had a total of 600 marks.
Follow this live blog for all the latest updates on Rajasthan BSTC pre-DElEd result.
Follow all the updates here:
- Wed, 27 Sep 2023 12:44 PM
How to check Rajasthan DElEd entrance result
- Go to panjiyakpredeled.in.
- Open the link to check pre-DElEd result.
- Login with your credentials and view result.
- Wed, 27 Sep 2023 12:23 PM
BSTC Rajasthan pre-DElEd result 2023: Where to check marks
Rajasthan DElEd entrance exam results will be declared on the official website of the test, panjiyakpredeled.in.