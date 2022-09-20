BTE UP Results 2022 for even semester, annual exam, back paper released

Uttar Pradesh Board of Technical Education has released BTE UP Results 2022 for even semester, annual exam and back papers. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official site of BTE UP at bteup.ac.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The examination was conducted from June 25 to July 18, 2022 at 398 exam centres across the state. A total of 287935 candidates have registered for the exam out of which 275492 candidates have appeared for it. For special back paper, a total of 3493 candidates have registered for the exam out of which 2912 candidates have appeared for it. The overall pass percentage id 66.05 percent.

BTE UP Results 2022: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by following these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of BTEUP at bteup.ac.in.

Click on result link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can click on BTEUP Result 2022 for Polytechnic link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON