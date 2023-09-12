BTEUP Result 2023: Even Semester, annual exam results declared, know the toppers

Uttar Pradesh Board of Technical Education has declared BTEUP Result 2023. The results have been declared for even semester examination / annual examination / special back paper examination on the official site of BTEUP at bteup.ac.in.

BTEUP Result 2023: Even Semester, annual exam results declared at bteup.ac.in(Hindustan Times/Karun Sharma/For representation only)

The examination was conducted from June 28 to July 20, 2023 at various exam centres across the state.

As per the official statement, a total of 283121 students were registered for the examination, in which 152805 students were registered in the semester system, 122579 in the annual system and 7737 students were registered in the special back paper. 10328 students did not appear for the exam and a total of 272793 students appeared in the examination. The overall pass percentage is 66.8 percent.

Devesh Chaturvedi of Varanasi topped the semester examination in Engineering stream with 87.71 percent followed by Shubham Singh who stood second with 86.27 percent and Raj Kishore Singh Yadav in the third position with 86.01 percent marks.

For annual examination, Ritesh Singh and Enul Parveen topped the exam with 87.91 percent marks followed by Ali who bagged second position with 86.35 percent marks and Deepanjali of Kannauj stood third with 85.37 percent marks.

In semester system, in non-engineering branch, students of Fashion Designing & Garment Technology branch of Government Women's Polytechnic, Lucknow, Shruti Singh topped the exam with 87.83 percent marks, Neelakshi Pandey stood second with 87.43 percent and Deeksha Yadav, scored 85.70 percent and bagged third position.