Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / CA Result 2021: Mangaluru's Ruth Clare D'Silva secures all India first rank
exam results

CA Result 2021: Mangaluru's Ruth Clare D'Silva secures all India first rank

Ruth Clare D'Silva, a resident of Mangaluru, Karnataka has secured the first position in the Chartered Accountant (CA) exams of July 2021, whose results were announced on Monday.
ANI | , Mangaluru
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 03:12 PM IST
CA Result 2021: Mangaluru's Ruth Clare D'Silva secures all India first rank

Ruth Clare D'Silva, a resident of Mangaluru, Karnataka has secured the first position in the Chartered Accountant (CA) exams of July 2021, whose results were announced on Monday.

D'Silva gave the old course exam of the Chartered Accountant and has been working for it since, 2016.

While speaking to ANI, D'Silva said, "I am really proud of myself and extremely happy that my hard work has finally paid off. I have been working for this for the last five years."

"It feels great to see everyone around me happy. It's a collective achievement. I want to thank my family for supporting me during my highs and lows", she added.

D'Silva also said that her uncle is also a CA who helped her and stood by her through this entire tiring journey.

Speaking about her career plans, she said, "I am still considering my options. Definitely, I will be getting into some employment but I will take some time and choose my career."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
icai ca exams ca result exam result
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

JEE Main result 2021 declared, direct link to check NTA scores of session 4 exam

JEE main result 2021 direct link generated

AP POLYCET Result 2021 declared, direct link to download rank card here 

NTA announces JEE (Main) results, says 44 candidates score 100 percentile
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
JEE Main Result Live
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP