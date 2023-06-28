Calcutta University Result 2022 for B.A, B.Sc and B.Com out, direct link here

Calcutta University has declared Calcutta University Result 2022 for various undergraduate courses. The results have been announced for Semester 1 and can be checked by appeared candidates on the official site of WB Results at wbresults.nic.in.

Calcutta University Result 2022 for B.A, B.Sc and B.Com

The varsity has announced result for B.A./B.Sc. Semester-I (Honours/General/Major) and B.Com. Semester-I(Honours/General/Major) courses. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Calcutta University Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of WB Results at wbresults.nic.in.

Click on Calcutta University Result 2022 link for B.A/B.Sc and B.Com available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Semester I examination was conducted in February-March 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Calcutta University.

