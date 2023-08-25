Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Calcutta University Result 2023 for B.A, B.Sc courses released, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 25, 2023 03:09 PM IST

Calcutta University Result 2023 for B.A, B.Sc courses has been declared. The direct link is given below.

University of Calcutta has declared Calcutta University Result 2023 for B.A, B.Sc courses on August 25, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official site of WB Results at wbresults.nic.in.

The results have been declared for B.A./B.Sc. Semester-VI (Honours/General/Major) Examinations,2023 (Under CBCS). To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to check Calcutta University Result 2023

Calcutta University Result 2023: How to check

  • Visit the official site of WB Results at wbresults.nic.in.
  • Click on Calcutta University Result 2023 for B.A, B.Sc courses link available on the home page.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination for both B.A and B.Sc fourth semester was conducted in August 2023. The examination was started on August 8 and ended on August 19, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Calcutta University.

