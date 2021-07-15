Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Education / Exam Results / CBSE asks schools to moderate marks, not to bunch in 95% plus range
CBSE asks schools to moderate marks, not to bunch in 95% plus range

CBSE board exam 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will open the mark moderation portal for schools from tomorrow. CBSE class 10, 12 results will be released by July 31, as per an order from the Supreme Court.
Edited by Maitree Baral
UPDATED ON JUL 15, 2021 03:07 PM IST
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will open the class 12 mark moderation portal for schools from tomorrow. CBSE class 10, 12 results will be released by July 31, as per an order from the Supreme Court.

The Board has asked schools to moderate marks in such a manner that the results are comparable. It has asked schools to make sure that no student suffers because of unequal application of policy.

In a notice to school heads on Thursday, the CBSE has said, "schools are directed to follow the reference distribution while moderating marks."

"To ensure compatibility and fairness at the higher range of marks, schools should exercise due diligence and ensure that there is no bunching of total marks in the range of 95 and above," the board has said.

"The schools will therefore have to restrict the number of students at each level of overall marks from 95 and above, to ensure that this number is not more than the number of students scoring these overall marks as per the best historic performance of the last three years," schools have been informed.

The portal for moderation and finalisation of results for class 12 will remain open for schools till July 22. "If any school is left to complete the moderation within stipulated schedule, their result will be declared separately after July 31," the CBSE has informed school heads.

The Board has also warned to initiate action against schools which do not follow the mark moderation policy.

This year the Board could not conduct exams for classes 10, 12 due to the sudden increase in the COVID-19 cases. Marks of classes 10, 12 will be released by following an alternative assessment method, details of which have already been announced by the CBSE.

