Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / CBSE class 10 compartment exam result declared at cbseresults.nic.in
exam results

CBSE class 10 compartment exam result declared at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE class 10 compartment exam result is available at cbseresults.nic.in. A total of 17,636 candidates had appeared for this exam this year. This comprised less than 1% of the total students who actually had registered for the board exam.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 04:51 PM IST
CBSE class 10 compartment exam result declared at cbseresults.nic.in

The CBSE class 10 compartment exam result has been declared, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said on Thursday. The CBSE result is available on the official website, cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE class 10 compartment exam result

“Universities who have taken the API link from CBSE, marks of the candidate whose result has been declared today will automatically be updated," the CBSE has said.

The CBSE class 10 compartment exam was held from August 25 to September 8.

A total of 17,636 candidates were given compartment this year. This comprised less than 1% of the total students who actually had registered for the exam.

This year, board exams could not be held in the country due to the devastating second wave of COVID-19. Students were given marks on the basis of an alternative marking scheme.

However, the CBSE had given an option to students to appear in the improvement exam in case they are not satisfied with the marks obtained through the alternative assessment scheme.

RELATED STORIES

CBSE class 10 compartment exam result: Know how to check

  • Go to cbseresults.nic.in
  • Click on CBSE class 10 compartment exam result
  • Enter the details asked for
  • Submit the details
  • Download the result copy

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse result cbse
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Dibrugarh University releases 6th semester UG exam result

Dibrugarh University Results 2021: B.A, B.Sc and B.Com result declared, check here 

NTA declares UPCET 2021 result, direct link here

UPCET 2021 results declared at ntaresults.nic.in
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Bypoll LIVE updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
New Excise Policy
India's Covid-19 tally
World Coffee Day 2021
World Maritime Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP