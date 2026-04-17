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CBSE class 10: Schools celebrate top achievers, ask students to not consider this final destination

CBSE class 10: Schools celebrate top achievers, ask students to not consider this final destination

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 04:14 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The CBSE might have done away with the merit lists in class 10 and 12 board exams, but schools continue to celebrate their top achievers and advise all students not to treat this result as the final destination.

CBSE class 10: Schools celebrate top achievers, ask students to not consider this final destination

More than 93.70 per cent of students cleared Class 10 board exams with over 55,000 of them scoring above 95 per cent marks, the Central Board of Secondary Education announced this week.

According to Shishir Jaipuria, Chairman of the Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions, this time, the results have been released around one month earlier than the decided schedule, so that students can get more time for their future preparations.

"It is heartening to note that all our students of class 10 cleared the board exam, with the highest of 99.6 per cent and a school average of almost 90 per cent. Hard work and efforts of students, parents and teachers have borne fruit. We want to tell children that success in exams is always commendable, but it is not the final destination. Becoming significant for society is the true goal," he said.

More than 93.70 per cent of students cleared Class 10 board exams with over 55,000 of them scoring above 95 per cent marks, the Central Board of Secondary Education announced on Wednesday.

Over 2.20 lakh candidates have scored above 91 per cent marks this year in class 10 CBSE exams.

Girls outshone boys yet again, with 94.99 per cent of girls clearing the exam, with 1.3 percentage points higher than the pass percentage of boys, which stood at 92.69 per cent. Transgenders recorded a pass percentage of 87.50 in the crucial exams.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
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