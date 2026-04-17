New Delhi, The CBSE might have done away with the merit lists in class 10 and 12 board exams, but schools continue to celebrate their top achievers and advise all students not to treat this result as the final destination.

CBSE class 10: Schools celebrate top achievers, ask students to not consider this final destination

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More than 93.70 per cent of students cleared Class 10 board exams with over 55,000 of them scoring above 95 per cent marks, the Central Board of Secondary Education announced this week.

According to Shishir Jaipuria, Chairman of the Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions, this time, the results have been released around one month earlier than the decided schedule, so that students can get more time for their future preparations.

"It is heartening to note that all our students of class 10 cleared the board exam, with the highest of 99.6 per cent and a school average of almost 90 per cent. Hard work and efforts of students, parents and teachers have borne fruit. We want to tell children that success in exams is always commendable, but it is not the final destination. Becoming significant for society is the true goal," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Anju Soni, Principal, Shiv Nadar School, Noida, said this success reflects not only academic excellence but also future-readiness and holistic development. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anju Soni, Principal, Shiv Nadar School, Noida, said this success reflects not only academic excellence but also future-readiness and holistic development. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Alongside scholastic achievements, we celebrate your growth in values, creativity, and life skills nurtured through diverse learning experiences. As the students step forward to new academic pathways, we urge you to carry this spirit of inquiry and integrity. They are well-prepared for future challenges in a dynamic world," Soni told students. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Alongside scholastic achievements, we celebrate your growth in values, creativity, and life skills nurtured through diverse learning experiences. As the students step forward to new academic pathways, we urge you to carry this spirit of inquiry and integrity. They are well-prepared for future challenges in a dynamic world," Soni told students. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Aditi Mukherjee, Senior Principal, Billabong High International School, Pune, said result day marks one of the most meaningful days in the school calendar - the culmination of a full academic year of strategy, sacrifice, counselling, and collective belief. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aditi Mukherjee, Senior Principal, Billabong High International School, Pune, said result day marks one of the most meaningful days in the school calendar - the culmination of a full academic year of strategy, sacrifice, counselling, and collective belief. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "This is not just a result; it is the reward for a year of tirelessly working with every single student. I could not be prouder of our teachers and pupils alike. The dedicated teaching staff invests the full weight of their expertise and care into each pupil, ensuring no student faces the journey alone. The students, in turn, rise to meet that ambition. Results Day is their badge of honour," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "This is not just a result; it is the reward for a year of tirelessly working with every single student. I could not be prouder of our teachers and pupils alike. The dedicated teaching staff invests the full weight of their expertise and care into each pupil, ensuring no student faces the journey alone. The students, in turn, rise to meet that ambition. Results Day is their badge of honour," she said. {{/usCountry}}

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More than 93.70 per cent of students cleared Class 10 board exams with over 55,000 of them scoring above 95 per cent marks, the Central Board of Secondary Education announced on Wednesday.

Over 2.20 lakh candidates have scored above 91 per cent marks this year in class 10 CBSE exams.

Girls outshone boys yet again, with 94.99 per cent of girls clearing the exam, with 1.3 percentage points higher than the pass percentage of boys, which stood at 92.69 per cent. Transgenders recorded a pass percentage of 87.50 in the crucial exams.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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