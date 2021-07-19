CBSE class 10th result 2021 date, time not confirmed yet

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not yet confirmed the class 10th result date and time. Though the deadline for result declaration, set as per a Supreme Court order, is July 31, it is highly anticipated that the board will release the class 10th result this week.

CBSE class 12 result is expected anytime after July 22 as the schools are still doing the mark moderation as per board guidelines.

CBSE Board class 10th result 2021 soon, to be hosted on multiple platforms

This is the first time, the CBSE will release the result for class 10 students nationwide without even holding the exam. This year, the Board had cancelled the exams in view of the rising cases of COVID-19 and keeping the safety of students before everything.

An alternative marking scheme was developed by the Board and the Class 10 results are being prepared on the basis of that.

CBSE results 2021 to be available in DigiLocker, Know how to sign up

Students who are not satisfied with the Class 10 results, can appear for special exams. The schedule of the special exam will be announced by the board later.

To maintain academic learning amidst the difficulties faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, the board had decided to reduce the syllabus for class 10 and class 12.

The pattern of entrance exams like JEE main and NEET have also been modified this year to give a fair chance to students.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON