CBSE Board class 10th result 2021 soon, to be hosted on multiple platforms

CBSE 10th result 2021 is expected soon. Students and parents are eagerly awaiting the class 10 result which is being prepared by following an alternative marking scheme as board exams could not be held this year. Last year, though the board had followed an alternative marking scheme, but it was partial. Only few papers could not be held in 2020. In 2021, the entire board exam could not be held due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

CBSE hosts its result on multiple platforms so that students can check their results conveniently. Close to 20 lakh students register for class 10 board exams in schools affiliated to the CBSE. It is difficult to handle such big volume of students on a single digital platform.

Therefore, students should know about different platforms where they can check CBSE class 10th result:

CBSE 10th result websites

CBSE would host its results on net with the technical support of National Informatics Centre (NIC), Department of Information Technology, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology. The students can access their results through official websites: www.results.nic.in, www.cbseresults.nic.in, www.cbse.nic.in

CBSE DigiLocker

Started in 2016, CBSE provides Class 10 digital academic documents (Marksheets, Migration Certificate & Pass Certificate) through its own academic repository ''Parinam Manjusha'' which is integrated with DigiLocker at https://digilocker.gov.in.

CBSE UMANG app

Students can also view their results on UMANG Mobile Platform which is available for android, IOS and Windows based Smart Phones.

CBSE DigiResults

The CBSE class 10 result will also be available via Android mobile app “DigiResults”.

CBSE result through IVRS

Students can check their CBSE class 10 result using registered mobile numbers and SMS. CBSE will release the updates IVRS numbers once the result date is finalised.

CBSE result through SMS organiser app

Results can also be accessed through SMS organizer app which can be downloaded from play store https://aka.ms/sms