CGPSC Prelims result 2020 declared at psc.cg.gov.in, here's direct link to check

CGPSC Prelims result 2020: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) on Sunday declared the result for the State Service (Prelims) Examination 2020 on its official website. This year, as many as 2763 candidates have been shortlisted to appear in the CGPSC State Service Mains Exam.

Candidates who have appeared in the CGPSC State Service Preliminary Examination 2020 can check their results online at psc.cg.gov.in.

The commission had conducted the CGPSC State Service Preliminary Examination 2020 on February 14, 2021.

Direct link to check CGPSC Prelims result 2020.

﻿How to check CGPSC Prelims result 2020:

Visit the official website at psc.cg.gov.in

On the homepage, go to the "Result" tab and click on the link that reads, "WRITTEN EXAM RESULT -STATE SERVICE (PRELIMS) EXAMINATION-2020 (14-03-2021)"

The CGPSC Prelims result 2020 in a pdf format will appear on the display screen

Scroll down and check your result

Download the result and take its printout for future use.