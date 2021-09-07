Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Education / Exam Results
exam results

Chhattisgarh Madrasa board result declared: Know how to check

Chhattisgarh Madrasa board results have been declared today. Concerned students can check the result from the official website of the Board using their roll number and by selecting their number of attempt in the exam.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 05:45 PM IST
Chhattisgarh Madrasa board result declared: Know how to check(https://www.facebook.com/DPRChhattisgarh/)

Chhattisgarh Madrasa result

School Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam today, September 7, declared the results of High School, Higher Secondary, Correspondence Course Examination, Urdu Adib and Urdu Mastery Certificate Examination 2021 conducted by the Chhattisgarh Madrasa Board, an official statement said.

Chhattisgarh Madrasa board result declared: Know how to check

  • Go to the official website
  • Enter roll number
  • Enter number of attempt in exam
  • Submit the details
  • Get the result

96.39 percent of total students have passed in High School Correspondence Course Examination, 96.87 in Arts Faculty, 94.74 percent in Higher Secondary Commerce Faculty, 100 percent in Higher Secondary Science Faculty, Urdu Adib and Urdu Mastery Certificate Examination a statement from the board says.

“In the high school correspondence course, 97.06 percent boys passed and 94.87 percent girls have passed. In Higher Secondary Correspondence Course Examination, 93.87 percent boys and girls have passed in Arts Faculty, all students have passed in Science Faculty, and 88.89 % boys and 100% girls have passed in Commerce Faculty. 100% pass has been recorded in Urdu Adeeb Certificate Examination and Urdu mastery certificate examination,” the board statement adds.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year the candidates were given an opportunity to appear in the examination from their own home.

Topics
chhattisgarh results chhattisgarh results highlights
