Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / CLAT 2021 results on July 28, final answer key on July 27
exam results

CLAT 2021 results on July 28, final answer key on July 27

CLAT 2021 result: The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) has released the date for the result announcement for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT)2021 on its official website.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 05:17 PM IST
As per the official notification, the CLAT 2021 result will be announced on July 28. A final answer key will be released on July 27, reads the official notification.(File)

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) has released the date for the result announcement for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT)2021 on its official website. As per the official notification, the CLAT 2021 result will be announced on July 28. The CLAT exam was conducted on July 23, 2021. Candidates, who have appeared in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2021), can check their results online at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The CNLU has released calendar for CLAT-2021 on the official website. A final answer key will be released on July 27, reads the official notification. As per the schedule, the counselling registration process will commence from July 29 and will end on July 30 till 12 noon. Candidates will be asked to pay 50,000 to block their seats in that particular NLU. Candidates are requested to check details on the official website.

How to check CLAT 2021 results

Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Click on the link to check the CLAT 2021 results

Enter required details and login

The CLAT 2021 result will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
clat clat result clat key
TRENDING NEWS

Two young bears spotted roaming around mall in Tennessee, USA. Watch

Baby elephants having a gala time splashing in mud will leave you smiling

Meet the Recycle man of India, turning used PPE Kits and masks into bricks

Watch: Shocking clip shows two-headed snake swallowing mice
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics
Kargil Vijay Diwas
India Covid Cases
Pinch 2
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Earthquake
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP