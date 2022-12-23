Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CLAT 2023 result released, grievances filling process to start from December 26

Published on Dec 23, 2022 04:12 PM IST

Candidates can file grievances from December 26, 2022 till December 29, 2022.

ByHT Education Desk

The consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) released the CLAT 2023 Result on December 23, 2022. A Grievance Redressal Committee has been created by the Consortium of National Law Universities to review and address any complaints applicants may have regarding the Common Law Admission Test 2023 ("CLAT 2023"). Candidates can file their grievances against the final answer key from December 26 till December 29.

“Grievances against the Final Answer Key may be raised ONLY by candidates who have submitted objections as per the Consortium’s “Notification: Objections to Question Paper and Provisional Answer Key” dated December 18, 2022”, reads the official notification.

Candidates may file a claim against the CLAT 2023 Final Answer Keys as well against the conduct of CLAT 2023 at their respective Test Centres.

Notification here

CLAT 2023 result: How to raise grievances

Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Login to your CLAT account

Click the ‘Submit Grievance’ button

State the nature of your grievance

Describe your grievance in maximum 1000 characters

Upload supporting documents

Submit the declaration form

Click the ‘Submit’ button.

