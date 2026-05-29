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COMEDK Result 2026 releasing today at comedk.org, here's how to download scorecard

COMEDK Result 2026 will be announced today, May 29, 2026. The scorecard link will be available on the official website at comedk.org. 

Updated on: May 29, 2026 08:59 am IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
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Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation will release COMEDK Result 2026 on March 29, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka” (COMEDK) can check the scorecards when released on the official website of COMEDK at comedk.org. The result link will be activated at 4 pm today.

COMEDK Result 2026 releasing today at comedk.org, here's how to download scorecard(Pexels/Representational Image)

The examination was held on May 9, 2026. The exam comprised of 180 questions, of which 60 each from Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Each correct answer will be awarded 1 mark. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers.

The provisional answer key was released on May 16 and the objection window was closed on May 18, 2026. The final answer key was released on May 23, 2026.

COMEDK Result 2026: How to download

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of COMEDK at comedk.org.

2. Click on COMEDK Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

 
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Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
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