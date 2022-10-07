COMEDK UGET 2022 round 1 seat allotment result tomorrow at comedk.org

Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will announce the round 1 allotment result tomorrow, October 8 at 11 am. COMEDK UGET 2022 seat allotment result will be available on www.comedk.org. The COMDEK UGET 2022 Rank Card will be released on October 7 at 5: 30 pm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The round 1 for decision making and fee payment will begin on October 8 at 11 am till 3 pm of October 8. The COMDEK UGCET 2022 mock allotment result was announced on October 4.

COMEDK UGET 2022: How To Check Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

Visit the official website at comedk.org.

On the homepage, look for the result link

Key in your credentials and log in

COMDEK round 1 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the copy of the same for future reference.